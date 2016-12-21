Three Teens Arrested On Christmas In ...

Three Teens Arrested On Christmas In Westport After Chase

Three underage teenagers were arrested early Christmas morning following a chase with police that began outside the CVS Pharmacy in Westport, police said. Officers responded at approximately 3:30 a.m. to a report of suspicious males entering and leaving the store several times, according to police.

