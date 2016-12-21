The headquarters of Bridgewater Associates at 1 Glendinning Pl. in Westport, Conn.
Bridgewater Associates has cut 150 jobs this year, according to the Wall Street Journal , the result of "renovations" enacted by Ray Dalio after he resumed a more hands-on role this year with the hedge fund he created. From its Westport headquarters and offices in Stamford, Norwalk and Wilton, Bridgewater manages assets in excess of $160 billion, making it the world's largest hedge fund.
