Stratford man charged with DUI in Westport

A Stratford man allegedly ran a red light while driving under the influence in the early hours of Dec. 19. Police pulled over the car Felipe Balbuena was driving after he went through a red light at the intersection of Post Road East and Hillspoint Road, according to the department. Police said the 31-year-old showed signs of intoxication and had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

