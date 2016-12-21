State Legislators Talk Politics With League Of Women Voters In Westport

The League of Women Voters of Westport invites the public to "Pie & Politics," an information session with state legislators, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The event will be held at the Westport VFW Post at 465 Riverside Ave. from 7-9 p.m. The meeting will be moderated by Pat Porio, VP for Program/Advocacy of the league. A variety of pizzas will be featured along with a cash bar.

