State Legislators Talk Politics With League Of Women Voters In Westport
The League of Women Voters of Westport invites the public to "Pie & Politics," an information session with state legislators, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The event will be held at the Westport VFW Post at 465 Riverside Ave. from 7-9 p.m. The meeting will be moderated by Pat Porio, VP for Program/Advocacy of the league. A variety of pizzas will be featured along with a cash bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|42
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|6
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Gas prices jump again
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC