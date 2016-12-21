State Legislators Talk Politics With ...

State Legislators Talk Politics With League Of Women Voters In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

The League of Women Voters of Westport invites the public to "Pie & Politics," an information session with state legislators, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The event will be held at the Westport VFW Post at 465 Riverside Ave. from 7-9 p.m. The meeting will be moderated by Pat Porio, VP for Program/Advocacy of the league. A variety of pizzas will be featured along with a cash bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre... 4 hr Ahab the Arab 42
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... 4 hr Ahab the Arab 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 4 hr Ahab the Arab 6
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 4 hr Ahab the Arab 9
the real truth about the jews 4 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... 4 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Gas prices jump again 4 hr Ahab the Arab 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC