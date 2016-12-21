State Cuts Additional $444K in ECS Aid to Westport
The governor's budget office said today Westport's Educational Cost Sharing aid from the state would be cut an additional $443,947, bringing the total reduction from the previous fiscal year to $1,517,602. In addition, Westport will see a $146,394 reduction in its Local Capital Improvement Program grant.
