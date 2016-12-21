Squirrel Knocks Out Power
A squirrel on a transformer knocked out power to 80 customers early today in the northern part of Westport, an Eversource spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas prices jump again
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|2 hr
|superman casoria
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Tue
|Slim
|5
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Tue
|Slim
|3
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC