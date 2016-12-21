Snow, Rain Moving In To Greet The New...

Snow, Rain Moving In To Greet The New Year In Westport

If you're headed out for New Year's Eve, grab an umbrella and brace for possibly slippery road conditions as rain and snow showers are in the forecast just in time to ring in the New Year. The National Weather Service said Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s, but by 9 p.m. snow and rain will begin to move across Connecticut.

