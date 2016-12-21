Retiring Westport Fire Chief Taking Post At Nichols Fire Department

Andrew Kingsbury, who is retiring from the top fire job in Westport, will be the new acting fire chief for the Nichols Fire Department in Trumbull. Kingsbury, a Trumbull resident, will take over at Nichols on Jan. 1, although he will not retire in Westport until March 1. "The town of Westport and its residents have been very fortunate to be the beneficiaries of Andy's expertise and dedication throughout the years," First Westport Selectman Jim Marpe said in a statement.

