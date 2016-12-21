Representatives from Houses with Hope, Jeff Weiser, receive their award during Bedford Family Social Responsibility Fund of the Westport Weston Family YMCA First annual grant awards Friday, December 12, 2016 at the Westport Weston Family YMCA in Westport Conn. The Bedford Family Social Responsibility Fund of the Westport Weston Family YMCA will award eighteen organizations from Westport, Weston, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Norwalk and Wilton the first annual grants to support programing that focuses on closing the A'achievement gapA' in education.

