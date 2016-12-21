Reduce Your Library Fines by Half in January Bring a Non-perishable...
The Norwalk Public Library System will cut in half any fines or fees owed by library cardholders during the month of January 2017. Just bring a non-perishable food item to the library - to benefit the organization Person to Person, which provides emergency assistance to needy families in Norwalk, and neighboring towns, Wilton, Westport, and Weston - to have the amount you owe cut in half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Tue
|Slim
|5
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Tue
|Slim
|3
|Gas prices jump again
|Tue
|Slim
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC