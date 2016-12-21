Reduce Your Library Fines by Half in ...

Reduce Your Library Fines by Half in January Bring a Non-perishable...

The Norwalk Public Library System will cut in half any fines or fees owed by library cardholders during the month of January 2017. Just bring a non-perishable food item to the library - to benefit the organization Person to Person, which provides emergency assistance to needy families in Norwalk, and neighboring towns, Wilton, Westport, and Weston - to have the amount you owe cut in half.

