Police: Town resident charged with assault after victim taken to
A town resident allegedly assaulted a man, who was lying in the street and bleeding from his head when police arrived on the morning of Dec. 16. Police were called to Saxon Lane, where they found Ian Parker sitting not far from the man he allegedly left bleeding. The injured man was taken to Norwalk Hospital , and Parker was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
