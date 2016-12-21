Police: Man argued, threw things at a...

Police: Man argued, threw things at a Westport home

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

A town resident allegedly argued with several people and threw things at a Westport home in the early hours of Dec. 24. Police said Robert Exner was intoxicated and yelling at people in a Twin Circle Drive home after midnight. During the verbal arguments, he also threw several things, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre... 8 hr Ahab the Arab 42
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... 8 hr Ahab the Arab 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 8 hr Ahab the Arab 6
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 9 hr Ahab the Arab 9
the real truth about the jews 9 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... 9 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Gas prices jump again 9 hr Ahab the Arab 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC