Police: Man argued, threw things at a Westport home
A town resident allegedly argued with several people and threw things at a Westport home in the early hours of Dec. 24. Police said Robert Exner was intoxicated and yelling at people in a Twin Circle Drive home after midnight. During the verbal arguments, he also threw several things, according to police.
