Pablo Picasso's sketch, "Pour Robi," ...

Pablo Picasso's sketch, "Pour Robi," was donated to the Westport Schools Permanent Art Collection.

The Board of Education unanimously accepted 76 works of art from six donors - a total value of $70,035 - including two works of art by famous Westport illustrator Leonard Everett Fisher totaling $20,000. All the works will be housed by the Westport Schools Permanent Art Collection , a subset of the Westport Public Art Collections , which holds over 1,800 works of art ranging from paintings, photographs and cartoons to sculptures and a variety of other media.

