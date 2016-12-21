Pablo Picasso's sketch, "Pour Robi," was donated to the Westport Schools Permanent Art Collection.
The Board of Education unanimously accepted 76 works of art from six donors - a total value of $70,035 - including two works of art by famous Westport illustrator Leonard Everett Fisher totaling $20,000. All the works will be housed by the Westport Schools Permanent Art Collection , a subset of the Westport Public Art Collections , which holds over 1,800 works of art ranging from paintings, photographs and cartoons to sculptures and a variety of other media.
