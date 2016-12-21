New Haven man arrested for car repair scam
Town police recently arrested a New Haven man on additional charges of scamming several people with faulty car repairs, after he was arrested in Westport and Stamford for the same scam in November. Bobby Megel allegedly approached three men and women over 60 years old in Westport in recent months, offering to repair scratches or dents in their cars, then did more damage to them.
