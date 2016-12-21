Lighting Up for Christmas
Lee Bennett of Statford was among volunteers today at the the 46th annual Community Christmas Day Reception at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, showing off her Christmas sweater with flashing lights. Bennett, who said she has been volunteering for about 10 years, is a familiar face to many Westporters.
