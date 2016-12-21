It's a Wrap for CLASP Homes at B&N
It was the turn of Westport nonprofit CLASP today to wrap holiday gifts at Westport's Barnes & Noble and collect donations. Michele Markelon , CLASP Homes vice president of finance, and Jeannine Howard, CLASP Homes director of human services, did the honors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Karma
|37
|superman casoria
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC