In Pictures: Westport menorah lighting

A circle of women dance the Horah at a menorah lighting organized by the Norwalk-based Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Westport, Conn. A circle of women dance the Horah at a menorah lighting organized by the Norwalk-based Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Westport, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.