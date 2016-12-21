In Pictures: Westport menorah lighting
A circle of women dance the Horah at a menorah lighting organized by the Norwalk-based Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Westport, Conn. A circle of women dance the Horah at a menorah lighting organized by the Norwalk-based Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Westport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Tue
|Slim
|5
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Tue
|Slim
|3
|Gas prices jump again
|Tue
|Slim
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC