In Pictures: Menorah lighting in Fairfield
Amber Leykikh of Southport takes a look at the holiday doughnuts brought in from Beigel's in Brooklyn, at the annual menorah lighting on Sherman Green organized by Chabad of Fairfield, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Fairfield, Conn. less Amber Leykikh of Southport takes a look at the holiday doughnuts brought in from Beigel's in Brooklyn, at the annual menorah lighting on Sherman Green organized by Chabad of Fairfield, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, ... more A family poses in front of the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at the annual menorah lighting on Sherman Green organized by Chabad of Fairfield, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Fairfield, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|4 hr
|BPT
|7
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC