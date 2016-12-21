Hanukkah Honors for Westport Police O...

Hanukkah Honors for Westport Police Officer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Westport Police Officer Rachel Baron was asked to light the Hanukkah shamash candle tonight at a Westport memorah lighting at Compo Acres Shopping Center. The candle is used to light the other candles on the menorah, one for each night of the eight-day Jewish celebration, wihich began on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 16 hr Slim 5
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... 16 hr Slim 3
News Gas prices jump again 16 hr Slim 2
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
News Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep... Dec 24 BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Dec 23 BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC