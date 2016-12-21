Hanukkah Honors for Westport Police Officer
Westport Police Officer Rachel Baron was asked to light the Hanukkah shamash candle tonight at a Westport memorah lighting at Compo Acres Shopping Center. The candle is used to light the other candles on the menorah, one for each night of the eight-day Jewish celebration, wihich began on Saturday.
