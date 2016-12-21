Greens Farms Road Backup
Traffic eastbound on Greens Farms Road today was backed up because of the closure of I-95 at Exit 17 in Westport following an early morning accident in which one person was killed. Traffic was heavy in the Saugatuck area around the exit as traffic sought alternate routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|10
|Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un...
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre...
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|43
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC