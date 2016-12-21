Greens Farms Road Backup

Greens Farms Road Backup

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Traffic eastbound on Greens Farms Road today was backed up because of the closure of I-95 at Exit 17 in Westport following an early morning accident in which one person was killed. Traffic was heavy in the Saugatuck area around the exit as traffic sought alternate routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy New Year 12 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 13 hr America Gentleman... 10
News Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year 13 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un... 13 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai... 13 hr America Gentleman... 3
Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre... 13 hr America Gentleman... 43
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,029

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC