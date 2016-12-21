Get to know...Sue Pfister
Throughout her sophomore year at Sacred Heart University , Sue Pfister made sure her course schedule was free on Fridays, not for run-of-the-mill college activities, but so she could drive to a Waterbury nursing home to visit her grandma Helen. Pfister would spend the whole day there, along with her mother, who couldn't drive on the highways, enjoying the company of her grandmother and interacting with the other nursing home residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Karma
|37
|superman casoria
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC