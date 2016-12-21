Get to know...Sue Pfister

Throughout her sophomore year at Sacred Heart University , Sue Pfister made sure her course schedule was free on Fridays, not for run-of-the-mill college activities, but so she could drive to a Waterbury nursing home to visit her grandma Helen. Pfister would spend the whole day there, along with her mother, who couldn't drive on the highways, enjoying the company of her grandmother and interacting with the other nursing home residents.

