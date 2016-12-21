Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury makes his case for a new fire truck.
According to a press release from First Selectman Jim Marpe, Kingsbury will step down on March 1, 2017. Kingsbury joined the Westport Fire Department in 1986 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2003.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|Ct lady
|34
|superman casoria
|12 hr
|BPT
|3
|Get ready for another mild Christmas in Connect...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Lousy towns!
|21 hr
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|21 hr
|Robdny
|11
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Wed
|Solarman
|7
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Wed
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC