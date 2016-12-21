Dobin is Dems choice for P&Z
Danielle Dobin was nominated by the Democratic Town Committee on Dec. 15 to fill the seat vacated by David Lessing on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Danielle Dobin was nominated by the Democratic Town Committee on Dec. 15 to fill the seat vacated by David Lessing on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|Ct lady
|34
|superman casoria
|12 hr
|BPT
|3
|Get ready for another mild Christmas in Connect...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Lousy towns!
|21 hr
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|21 hr
|Robdny
|11
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Wed
|Solarman
|7
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Wed
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC