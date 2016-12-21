Christmas Eve Cocaine Bust
Officers arrested a Westport man at his Kings Highway South address for snorting cocaine on his kitchen table Christmas Eve, police said today. Andrew Kindt, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and risk of injury to a child since two children were home at the time, Lt.
