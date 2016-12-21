Bridgeport Hospital To Modernize NICU...

Bridgeport Hospital To Modernize NICU Thanks To Westport Family

Wednesday

Spearheaded by a major naming gift from the Allison Family of Westport, the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation has launched the campaign to raise the balance of $7 million for the NICU. "This project will support our vision to offer the best in family-centered medicine and provide the best possible outcomes for premature babies entrusted to our care," said Bridgeport Hospital Foundation President Steve Jakab.

Westport, CT

