Bridgeport Hospital To Modernize NICU Thanks To Westport Family

Spearheaded by a major naming gift from the Allison Family of Westport, the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation has launched the campaign to raise the balance of $7 million for the NICU. "This project will support our vision to offer the best in family-centered medicine and provide the best possible outcomes for premature babies entrusted to our care," said Bridgeport Hospital Foundation President Steve Jakab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.