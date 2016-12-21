Boy Scouts to Pick Up Xmas Trees

Tuesday Dec 20

As a community service for Westport families, Boy Scout Troop 39 will hold its seventh annual Christmas tree pick up on Saturday, Jan. 7. Families looking for help in having their trees removed and recycled must reserve a spot online and take their tree to the end of their driveway the night before. Once picked up, the trees will be recycled as mulch, according to a news release.

