Art's Delicatessen in December 2011 prior to opening at 13 Post Rd. West in Westport, Conn.

Winfield Street Italian Deli is acquiring Art's Delicatessen in Westport, with a grand reopening set for Dec. 26, 2016. It is the third location for Winfield Street Food Concepts , which also runs Winfield Street Italian Deli in East Norwalk that dates back to 1925; and the Winfield Street Espresso and Panini Bar at 54 Railroad Place in Westport.

