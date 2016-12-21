Art's Delicatessen in December 2011 p...

Art's Delicatessen in December 2011 prior to opening at 13 Post Rd. West in Westport, Conn.

Winfield Street Italian Deli is acquiring Art's Delicatessen in Westport, with a grand reopening set for Dec. 26, 2016. It is the third location for Winfield Street Food Concepts , which also runs Winfield Street Italian Deli in East Norwalk that dates back to 1925; and the Winfield Street Espresso and Panini Bar at 54 Railroad Place in Westport.

