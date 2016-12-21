All The Town's A Stage As Westport Ri...

All The Town's A Stage As Westport Rings In New Year

Westport will be ringing in 2017 with everything from carriage rides, stargazing and swing dancing to bouncy castles, Broadway ballads and balloon animals. Buttons are $15 and can be purchased at Saugatuck Sweets , the Westport Library, Trader Joe's, Weston Hardware, the Historical Society and Westport Town Hall, or online at etix.com.

