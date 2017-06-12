Deputies: Man arrested on 3 outstandi...

Deputies: Man arrested on 3 outstanding warrants for drug trafficking, distribution

Wednesday Jun 14

According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Randall Parks Sanford was arrested by the Seneca Police Department and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 1:49 a.m. Tuesday. Arrest warrants and records from the detention center said Sanford resided at a residence on Poplar Springs Road in Ware Shoals as well as a residence on Shook Hill Drive in Westminster.

