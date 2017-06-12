MISSING: Investigators searching for ...

MISSING: Investigators searching for 14-year-old last seen near Westminster

Tuesday May 23 Read more: WMBF

Deputies say, Jasmine Danielle Boyd was last heard from around 10:50 p.m. after an argument with one of her parents. She left the residence located on the 600 block of Bolt Road near Westminster and did not return.

