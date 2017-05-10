Oconee Co. roads closed after diesel ...

Oconee Co. roads closed after diesel tanker overturns

Friday Apr 28 Read more: WMBF

Oconee County Emergency Management said the intersection of Miller Farm and Seed Farm roads in Westminster were closed Friday morning after a diesel tanker overturned. Officials said there was no danger to the public.

