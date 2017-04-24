Deputies searching for missing Westmi...

Deputies searching for missing Westminster woman

Deputies said on Apr. 18, they were asked to conduct a welfare check at the home of 33-year-old Rebecca Murray Cawthon on Welcome Church Road. Cawthon had reportedly not been seen or heard from for several days before family notified law enforcement.

