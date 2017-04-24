"On My Farm" added to Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail in Long Creek
The 181st addition to the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail is entitled "On My Farm," purchased by Sandra Powell at the Westminster Depot's one-woman show in 2015. The quilt, a small wall hanging, is a variation on the traditional log cabin block pattern.
