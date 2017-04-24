"On My Farm" added to Upstate Heritag...

"On My Farm" added to Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail in Long Creek

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Easley Progress

The 181st addition to the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail is entitled "On My Farm," purchased by Sandra Powell at the Westminster Depot's one-woman show in 2015. The quilt, a small wall hanging, is a variation on the traditional log cabin block pattern.

Westminster, SC

