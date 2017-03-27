Oconee Co. man arrested on multiple charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested an Oconee County man on Thursday on multiple charges related to a criminal sexual conduct with a minor case. David Leon Moore, 36, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 7:50 p.m. on a Temporary Custody Order until warrants were obtained Friday.
