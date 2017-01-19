Two WHHS cheerleaders travel to London

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Hampton County Guardian

For two Wade Hampton High School cheerleaders, the opportunity to travel with a cheerleading organization to London, England, to participate in the city's New Year's Day parade was an experience of a lifetime. Kelly Farmer and Erica Jennings, 16, junior cheerleaders at WHHS, traveled with the Universal Cheerleading Association to foggy old England to participate in the parade event alongside cheerleaders from around the world.

