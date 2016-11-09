Oconee deputies asking for help locating stolen ATV
The Oconee Sheriff's Office is seeking help in the investigation of a larceny that occurred last week in the Westminster area. According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division responded to an address at Boat Ramp Road on late morning of Nov. 3 in regards to a reported larceny.
