Cumberland Gap Connection to Wilson Pickins
Wilson Pickins Bluegrass Promotions in Westminster, SC has announced the addition of Mike Bentley & Cumberland Gap Connection to their roster. This fast-growing agency, managed by Melanie Wilson, has been extremely aggressive in 2016 and is making quite a name for themselves in bluegrass.
