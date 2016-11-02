Cumberland Gap Connection to Wilson P...

Cumberland Gap Connection to Wilson Pickins

Nov 2, 2016 Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Wilson Pickins Bluegrass Promotions in Westminster, SC has announced the addition of Mike Bentley & Cumberland Gap Connection to their roster. This fast-growing agency, managed by Melanie Wilson, has been extremely aggressive in 2016 and is making quite a name for themselves in bluegrass.

