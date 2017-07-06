Fall 2017 McDaniel College Theatre Performances Announced
Mc Daniel Coll ege offers a variety of art, music, theatre, literary, film and other events during the fall of 2017. McDaniel also celebrates its 150th anniversary throughout the 2017-2018 academic year with special events, including Mc Daniel Coll ege's 150th Anniversary Birthday Party at Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 21. See additional events noted below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC