Fall 2017 McDaniel College Theatre Performances Announced

Mc Daniel Coll ege offers a variety of art, music, theatre, literary, film and other events during the fall of 2017. McDaniel also celebrates its 150th anniversary throughout the 2017-2018 academic year with special events, including Mc Daniel Coll ege's 150th Anniversary Birthday Party at Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 21. See additional events noted below.

