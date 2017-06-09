Westminster photographer's 'This Is Us' wedding shoot goes viral

Westminster photographer Karen Rainier channeled her love of the show "This Is Us" into the inspiration behind a bridal shoot styled around the show's first season episode titled "I Call Marriage," in which characters Jack and Rebecca Pearson have a bohemian-themed wedding seen in flashbacks. Like many viewers, wedding photographer Karen Rainier quickly became enthralled by "This Is Us," the tearjerker hit drama on NBC.

