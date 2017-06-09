Westminster photographer's 'This Is U...

Westminster photographer's 'This Is Us' wedding shoot goes viral

Westminster photographer Karen Rainier channeled her love of the show "This Is Us" into the inspiration behind a bridal shoot styled around the show's first season episode titled "I Call Marriage," in which characters Jack and Rebecca Pearson have a bohemian-themed wedding seen in flashbacks. Like many viewers, wedding photographer Karen Rainier quickly became enthralled by "This Is Us," the tearjerker hit drama on NBC.

