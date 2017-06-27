Westminster man dies after falling off moving car in Woodbine
Howard County police have learned that a Westminster man died at the hospital from injuries sustained after falling off a moving vehicle on June 25 in Woodbine. According to a Howard County Department of Police news release , police were called to Newport Road at the Howard/Carroll County line at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday for a report that Shawn Christopher Shifflett, 28, had been riding on the exterior of a friend's 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis when he fell off and struck the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC