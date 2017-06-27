Westminster man dies after falling off moving car in Woodbine

Howard County police have learned that a Westminster man died at the hospital from injuries sustained after falling off a moving vehicle on June 25 in Woodbine. According to a Howard County Department of Police news release , police were called to Newport Road at the Howard/Carroll County line at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday for a report that Shawn Christopher Shifflett, 28, had been riding on the exterior of a friend's 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis when he fell off and struck the road.

