Maryland state police investigating Mount Airy burglary

According to a state police press release, Mount Airy resident troopers responded to the 700 block of Horpel Drive for a report of a burglary shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim told police he heard a thud sound at his back door, followed by the sound of his house alarm.

