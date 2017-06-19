Man plows van into crowd by London mo...

Man plows van into crowd by London mosque; 10 injured

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Police said a man who was driving the car has been arrested and taken to a... . Armed police officers man a cordon in Finsbury Park, north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday, June 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13) Apr '17 Mdawn 20
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
melissa pavlovec (Jan '13) Mar '17 Beavrbush 17
Tim Bagley Jan '17 Greywater 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Westminster, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC