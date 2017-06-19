Heathers the Musical to Debut in Carr...

Heathers the Musical to Debut in Carroll County with Small Town Stars Theatre Company

Monday Jun 19

The show will be performed at the beautifully restored 263-seat Carroll Country Arts Council located in downtown Westminster, MD, on July 28-29 at 7:00 PM and July 30 at 2:00 PM. Advanced ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for students.

