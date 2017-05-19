Conservationists expand oyster habitat with 'reef balls' built by students
Reef balls ready to be dropped into the Chesapeake Bay from the boat Patricia Campbell at the Tilghman Reef Site, a man-made reef. The Coastal Conservation Association-Maryland partnered with businesses and schools in the project to create new habitat for oysters and fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Jun 16
|Musikologist
|7
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC