Chaos, police near London Bridge after van reportedly crashes into pedestrians

As it stands now, a witness reportedly told the BBC that as many as six people were struck by a white van that swerved off the road as it crossed the bridge.British police say more than one person has been killed after a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and people were stabbed in what is being treated as a suspected terrorist attack.

