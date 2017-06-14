BOE continues push back on commission...

BOE continues push back on commissioner-approved move to former North Carroll High School

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Despite approval last month of the county budget - which includes money to move Carroll County Public Schools Central Office to the former North Carroll High School building - Carroll's school board is asking for the move to be reconsidered. "My concern continues to be, and I heard the board echo the same concern, where the location is," Guthrie said.

