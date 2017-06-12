1 Dead, Another Injured After Vehicle Crash On Route 140 In Finksburg
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured. The investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, traveling westbound on Route 140, was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, heading eastbound, after the Hyundai entered oncoming traffic when it continued straight through a left turn lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|7
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC