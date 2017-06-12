1 Dead, Another Injured After Vehicle...

1 Dead, Another Injured After Vehicle Crash On Route 140 In Finksburg

Thursday Jun 8

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured. The investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, traveling westbound on Route 140, was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, heading eastbound, after the Hyundai entered oncoming traffic when it continued straight through a left turn lane.

