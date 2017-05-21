Westminster-based child care facility...

Westminster-based child care facility being sued over E. coli outbreak

A Westminster-based child care facility is being sued after three parents claimed the facility and its safety procedures led to their children, some of whom they say were hospitalized, contracting E. coli. Justin Gates and Emily Starrs, Adam and Rebecca Gorman, and Tim and Meghan Rose are suing Chelsea's Gentle Care Child Development Center Inc. on behalf of their children.

