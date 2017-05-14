Vying over an old 'colored' schoolhou...

Vying over an old 'colored' schoolhouse, 150-year legacy at stake in Carroll County legal battle

Tambra Smith Powell and some of the other descendents of the original owners are fighting a Delaware-based Christian denomination group to keep ownership of Bowens Chapel Church in Union Bridge and possibly turn it into a nonprofit. Tambra Smith Powell and some of the other descendents of the original owners are fighting a Delaware-based Christian denomination group to keep ownership of Bowens Chapel Church in Union Bridge and possibly turn it into a nonprofit.

