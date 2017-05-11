Strouse Corp. expanding headquarters ...

Strouse Corp. expanding headquarters in Carroll County, plans more jobs

A manufacturing company that has contracts with the U.S. military and defense agencies for adhesive materials is expanding to a new plant in Carroll County and adding 25 new jobs.

